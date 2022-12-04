‘Breakfast Club’ stars Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy reunite for dinner nearly 38 years after film’s release

Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald (in a scene from The Breakfast Club) reunited 37 years after the 1985’s film release. (Photo: Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy are swapping detention for dinner.

The two actresses famously starred in the John Hughes teen classic The Breakfast Club. Nearly 38 years after the film’s Feb. 1985 debut, the former Brat Packers caught up for a reunion Ringwald’s calling an “early Christmas present.”

On Sunday Ringwald, 54, shared a photo of her and her “psychic sister Ally” hugging for the camera while dining at New York City’s Cafe Luxembourg.

The reunion drew delighted comments from Ringwald’s followers, including musicians Cat Powers and Susannah Hoffs of the Bangles.

“Squeal!!!!!!!” wrote My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos, while many fans called for a Breakfast Club sequel.

Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson and Sheedy honored John Hughes at the 2010 Oscars. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“My Gen X heart just skipped a beat!” read another comment. “This is just so good to see!”

Sheedy, 60, and Ringwald have made a few appearances alongside their former co-stars in the decades since their film was released. In 2005, the actresses — who played misfit Allison and “princess” Claire, respectively, in the detention drama — joined Anthony Michael Hall (Brian) and Paul Gleason (Vice Principal Vernon) at the MTV Movie Awards. Five years later, at the 2010 Oscars, they paid tribute to their late director John Hughes alongside Hall and Judd Nelson (Bender). Sheedy and Ringwald also appeared at SXSW in 2015 in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary.