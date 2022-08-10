‘Breakfast Club’ Radio Co-Host Angela Yee Confirms Exit To Launch New Show; DJ Envy & Charlamagne Tha God To Remain – The Hamden Journal

Radio personality Angela Yee confirmed today that she’ll be leaving the hugely popular nationally syndicated daily program The Breakfast Club, which she hosts with Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, to launch her own show.

The Breakfast Club will continue with DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God. The daily morning program from Power 105.1 FM airs on more than 100 stations nationwide to more than 8 million monthly listeners.

Buzz about an upcoming change to the show began last night when Yee tweeted a cryptic “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” leading to much speculation that the show itself would end.

On this morning’s episode, Yee clarified that she will be leaving the show after 10 years to launch her own nationally syndicated daily program for iHeartRadio (the same company that broadcasts The Breakfast Club).

“This is really exciting,” Yee said on the show today. “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic….I have my podcast Lip Service and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation.” Yee said she was approached by iHeart and was told “that they are gonna give me my very own show.”

Details on Yee’s new show were few, but she later tweeted that she’ll remain with The Breakfast Club for at least another month.

Listen to Yee’s announcement below: