Breakdown: #6 Purdue’s win at Iowa

IOWA CITY — Sixth-ranked Purdue led wire to wire Thursday night at Iowa, scoring one of its most complete wins of the season, 83-73.

Purdue didn’t just want to beat Iowa’s backcourt pressing and trapping.

It wanted to punish it.

Maybe that urge to make the Hawkeyes pay for their aggressiveness fueled the run of clutch shooting that drove this win.

The Boilermakers dominated offensively in the first half — might have scored 55-plus had they made more free throws — but it was the second half where their shooting stood tallest.

Iowa made its run from 15 down at half. With 12-and-a-half minutes left, the lead was down to a mere four and the home team was energized.

Then Jaden Ivey hit a three from the corner with numbers on Purdue’s side. Then he made another triple.

Then Isaiah Thompson, part of his 18-point eruption.

Then, Ethan Morton.

It was that sort of night for Purdue. Every time there was a dagger to be thrown, the Boilermakers hit a bullseye against the Hawkeyes.

“We wanted to do a better job attacking once we broke (the pressure),” Thompson said. “Last time we played them at Mackey, I don’t think we did a good job of that in the second half. This game we did a really good job of it and it got us a lot of opportunities for open threes, dribble penetration and getting to the basket.”

It was as if Purdue flipped Iowa’s defensive aggressiveness into aggressiveness of its own.

“During shoot-around and stuff, we were locked In,” said Ivey, whose return from a one-game absence went very well, as he scored 15 points on seven shots and would have had 20-plus had he not struggled at the foul line, as Purdue did collectively (10-of-22) once again. “When we’re locked in, I feel like we’re the best three-point shooting team. It’s all about focusing on shooting and taking the right shots.”

Everyone took part.

Sasha Stefanovic made four triples, helping Purdue to a great start. He was 4-for-9. Thompson was 4-for-6, Ivey 3-for-4 and Hunter and Morton each made threes.

Of all those who broke out against the Hawkeyes, though, it was Thompson sucker-punched the Hawkeyes with a career-high total, not just nailing threes but making a couple of mid-range shots at the end of shot clocks.

He started alongside Hunter — he played another excellent game himself, with seven points and no turnovers — as Purdue opened with both its point guards together.

“We wanted to play a lineup that would help us beat the press and a lineup that was going to put them in binds, especially on our front line,” Coach Matt Painter said. “It’s a great luxury when you have a lot of guys you can go to.”

Purdue shot a staggering 61 percent from the floor for the game, while holding Iowa to just 38.