Brazilian homemaker claims George Santos ruined her life

A Brazilian homemaker accused controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of draining her bank account and stealing her jewelry in an interview with the country’s largest broadcaster this week.

Adriana Damasceno told Globo’s “O Fantastico” program that she met Santos and his mother, Fatima Devolder, at a bingo hall in the city of Niteroi where Santos was living at the time.

In 2011, Damasceno said she accompanied Santos on a trip to the US where he allegedly drained thousands from her bank account on a shopping spree. She also accused him of taking her jewelry.

“I just want someone to stop him,” said Damasceno, who said that she lost her house as a result of the alleged thefts and is now living in a shantytown. “He is not going to stop. Anthony is a dangerous person when he is cornered. He walks all over people. He will not stop.”

Adriana Damasceno said she accompanied Santos on a trip to the US where he allegedly drained thousands from her bank account. Getty Images

Santos, 34, was known by various other aliases, including Anthony Devolder.

Damasceno told the news program that she didn’t go to the police because she feared that Santos would simply return to the US to avoid prosecution. “He has dual nationality,” she said.

The embattled lawmaker, who has been caught in a web of falsehoods, defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman by almost 22,000 votes in the race to represent the Nassau County- and Queens-based Third District. He was sworn in earlier this month.