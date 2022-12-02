Brazil vs. Cameroon, Serbia vs. Switzerland

Brazil’s Casemiro reacts during the FIFA World Cup match against Switzerland on Nov. 28. (Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

Second place in Group G is up for grabs heading into the final day of group play at the 2022 World Cup.

While Brazil leads the group with six points, there’s no other team with more than three points. Cameroon and Serbia have just a single point each through two games while Switzerland sits on three points.

It could be a phenomenal end to the group stage.

Group G

1. Brazil, 6 points (+3 goal difference)

2. Switzerland, 3 points (0)

3. Cameroon, 1 point (-1)

4. Serbia, 1 point (-2)

How each Group G team can advance

Brazil: Already clinched advancement and will win the group with a tie or win.

Switzerland: Will advance with a win. Will advance with a tie and a Brazil win or tie. Can win the group with a win and a Cameroon win and a better goal difference than Brazil.

Cameroon: Will advance with a win and a Serbia win depending on goal difference. Will advance with a win and a Switzerland vs. Serbia tie and a better goal difference than Switzerland.

Serbia: Will advance with a win and a Cameroon win and a better goal differential than Cameroon.

Cameroon vs. Brazil

Much like France on Wednesday, Brazil is in a position to rotate its squad on the final day of group play after clinching advancement with its win over Switzerland. Cameroon, meanwhile, needed a huge comeback to tie Serbia and needs an even better performance to beat Brazil.

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Switzerland is the only team with odds to win the group (+6600) because Brazil is such a formality and both Cameroon and Serbia can’t win the group. Switzerland would need a big win over Serbia and a Cameroon win over Brazil to win the group. It’s probably not happening. We’re going with a tie here. That should be enough for Switzerland to advance.