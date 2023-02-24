Brazil pool hall shooter killed by cops, accomplice surrenders

One of the two gunmen seen in horrifying video slaughtering seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, in a Brazilian pool hall has been killed by police – while the other surrendered.

Ezequias Souza Ribeiro, 27, and Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, 30, fled Tuesday after going on the rampage inside the pool hall in Sinop City, in the state of Mato Grosso.

They lost 4,000 reais – about $765 – after two consecutive defeats and were further incensed when the group laughed at them for losing, Newsflash reported.

Ribeiro was tracked down to a wooded area about nine miles from the city of Cuiabá, where he was shot Thursday during a confrontation with police, according to the outlet.

He was taken to a hospital, where he reportedly died of his injuries.

Oliveira, meanwhile, surrendered Thursday after also fleeing the scene of the carnage. He confessed to the heinous crime after being arrested at a house in Sinop, Newsflash reported.





Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, 30, was arrested and reportedly confessed to using a shot gun in a rampage that killed seven people inside a Brazilian pool hall. Newsflash

“When we arrived he opened the gate, with his hand on his head and gave himself up,” Police Chief Braulio Junqueiro said.

Oliveira reportedly said he had no intention of killing any kids and that they should have “spared lives,” according to the outlet.

The graphic footage captured one of the depraved men — identified as Ribeiro — lining up the victims against a wall at gunpoint while Oliveira grabbed a pump-action shotgun from a pickup truck.

Oliveira was seen opening fire, shooting a man in a white T-shirt at point-blank range and continuing his barrage — picking his targets one by one as the other man joined in with his handgun.





The two men killed seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, after they laughed at them for losing two games, police said. Newsflash





Police recovered the pump-action shotgun used in the shooting. Newsflash

The victims have been identified as Larissa Frasao de Almeida, 12, Orisberto Pereira Sousa, 38, Adriano Balbinote, 46, Getulio Rodrigues Frasao Junior, 36, Josue Ramos Tenorio, 48, Maciel Bruno de Andrade Costa, 35, and lizeu Santos da Silva, 47.

“The way it happened, it is clear some victims may not even have been involved with the game that was taking place at the establishment,” police Lt. Romening dos Santos Silva said.