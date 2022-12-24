Brayden Medina, 9-year-old stabbed at Target, home for holidays

A nine-year-old boy will be able to celebrate the holidays at home after being stabbing at a Los Angeles Target store.

Brayden Medina, was able to walk out of the hospital on his own Friday after he was stabbed in the back by a homeless man wielding a butcher knife he grabbed from the store’s kitchen section on Nov. 15, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. E. Morales said on Twitter.

“Holiday Wishes come true,” Morales tweeted. “Today Central Area granted the wish for B. Medina who was the victim of a brutal crime over 1 month ago at Target [at 7th and Figueroa]. He was able to walk on his own and be home for the holidays with his family.”

The attacker, who has not been identified, was shot dead after he also stabbed a 25-year-old woman, who was praised as a hero for trying to intervene when the man stabbed Brayden.

“It’s been said that the 25-year-old woman who was stabbed in the chest intervened to save my cousin’s life. God bless her soul,” Lizzete Molina wrote on a GoFundMe page asking for donations to aid in the boy’s recovery. “My prayers go out to her and my heart to her family.”

The young boy is receiving physical therapy for his injuries.



Medina is undergoing physical therapy to help recover from his injuries, his family wrote on the GoFundMe page.