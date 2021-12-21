Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport; two in custody

Travelers clashed with police after a brawl broke out Monday night at Miami International Airport, authorities said. Two people were taken into custody.

The scuffle broke out after police were called to Gate H8 shortly after 6:30 p.m. over a disturbance surrounding a delayed charter flight, the Miami-Dade Police Department told NBC Miami.

Officers found an “unruly passenger” who appeared to have taken the keys to an airport golf cart and was refusing to let a worker leave, police said.

A fight broke out Monday between members of the public and police officers at Miami International Airport. (Courtesy Mike Majlak)

In video shared on social media, a large crowd can be seen surrounding an officer who appears to have his arm around a man’s neck in what appears to be a chokehold.

At least two people start to intervene, appearing to try to release the man from the officer’s grip, as onlookers shout and capture the skirmish on their mobile phones.

Once he is released, the man appears to chase after the officer, striking him multiple times.

The officer can then be seen backing away before he appears to pull out a weapon, prompting another person in the crowd to hold up a hand, apparently in a bid to de-escalate the situation.

It is unclear what exactly unfolded in the moments that led up to the scuffle, and the circumstances around the officer’s drawing of a weapon are being investigated, police said.

The police department said two people were taken into custody. Information about their identities and potential charges has yet to be released.

“Like airports across the country, [Miami International Airport] is seeing record-high passenger numbers this winter travel season,” airport Director and CEO Ralph Cutié said in a statement. “Unfortunately, that passenger growth has come with a record-high increase nationwide in bad behavior as well, such as the incident this evening at MIA.

“Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civil penalties up to $37,000, being banned from flying, and potential federal prosecution,” Cutié said.

“Please travel responsibly by getting to the airport extra early, being patient, complying with the federal mask law and airport staff, limiting your alcohol consumption, and notifying police at the first sign of bad behavior by calling 911,” he added.