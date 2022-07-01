Brawl breaks out at Eagles concert during iconic song ‘Take It Easy’

This fan certainly didn’t “Take It Easy” while slugging it out at an Eagles concert in the UK.

A concertgoer attending a performance by the classic rock group at Hyde Park in London last Sunday was caught on camera brawling with multiple security guards as the band was playing their iconic hit single, according to footage obtained by Metro UK.

The man, dressed in a black Eagles shirt and pair of shorts, is seen punching at one of the guards on the ground while he shoved another one away from him. It eventually took three guards in neon colors to get the man under control.

As “Take It Easy” was still playing, footage showed security physically restraining the rowdy fan. One guard had his arms around the man while another was arguing with him, the video shows.

A woman dressed in all green was then seen being pushed out of the outdoor concert by security.

Concertgoers in the UK start throwing punches while the Eagles play “Take It Easy.” Metro

As others were escorted out, one astute Eagles casually said on the video, “You’ve got to take it easy.”

The performance took place during the British Summer Time festival.