Bravo And Peacock Pick Up New Seasons Of ‘Below Deck’ Franchise – The Hamden Journal

Bravo has picked up Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean for seasons four and eight, respectively, while Peacock has renewed Below Deck Down Under for a second year. All are set to air in 2023.

Season 10 of Below Deck premieres Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET while Below Deck Adventure debuts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Both air on Bravo.

Below Deck will return with Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender going back to the Caribbean on motor yacht St. David. They’re joined by new staff Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb and Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby.

Each episode will stream the next day on Peacock.

Below Deck is produced by 51 Minds. Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Lauren Simms, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein serve as executive producers.

Below Deck Adventure is produced by Shed Media. Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Cronin, Grace Lee, Mark Seliga, Joe Van Ek, Sun de Graaf, Brittany Nabors and Natalie Neurauter executive produce.

Below Deck Down Under is produced by 51 Minds. Nadine Rajabi, Cronin, Jill Goslicky, Cristina Lopez, Hamidi, Sarabia and Klein executive produce.

Below Deck Mediterranean is produced by 51 Minds. Rajabi, Cronin, Wes Denton, Shane Maroufkhani, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Klein executive produce.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is produced by 51 Minds. Cronin, Cox, Vivian Kohon, Hamidi, Sarabia and Klein executive produce.