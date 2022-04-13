Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud gives hilarious performance after hit by pitch

And the Oscar goes to…

If he decides to hang up his baseball equipment, Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud may have a future career in acting after his performance at Truist Park Tuesday.

Atlanta was up 14-3 in the bottom of the eighth over Washington. The Nationals, not wanting to waste a bullpen arm, sent out infielder Dee Strange-Gordon to relief pitch.

He tossed a 55 mph pitch that was heading for d’Arnaud’s left arm. Hilarity ensued:

Braves announcers and the crowd ate up d’Arnaud’s performance as he flopped to the ground in a grand fashion. Social media reaction didn’t disappoint either. Former Braves player Chase d’Arnaud poked fun at his younger brother on Twitter.

“The d’Arnaud family was very concerned when Travis got plunked during the 8th inning of today’s game. Thank you @braves fans for all of your thoughts and prayers.”

“Here’s to Trav’s budding acting career.”

The Braves would end up winning the game 16-4 after they lost the previous game 11-2.

Don’t worry Braves fans: d’Arnaud said the arm is OK.

“I had that in my head if I got hit, I was going to do that. I probably spoke it into the future. So I just did what I wanted to do.”