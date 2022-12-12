Braves trade for Gold Glove A’s catcher Sean Murphy

Sep 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits a double against the New York Mets during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves have traded for Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy in a three-way deal involving the Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

The Braves are sending 24-year-old All-Star catcher William Contreras to the Brewers and 35-year-old catcher Manny Piña to the A’s as part of the deal, per the report. Full terms of the trade were not initially clear.

Murphy, 28, has played all four of his MLB seasons with the A’s after the franchise selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft. He was the regular starter behind the plate in Oakland the last three seasons, including the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. He won a Gold Glove in 2021 and has developed into a reliable source of power at the plate.

In 148 starts last season, Murphy slashed .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI. He tallied 17 home runs and 59 RBI in 2021. He joins a team with a talented young core that secured the NL East in 2022 and won the World Series in 2021.

The Braves featured two All-Star catchers in their rotation last season. Travis d’arnaud, 33, anchored home plate while slashing .268/.319/.472 with 18 home runs and 60 RBI in 107 games. Contreras joined him as an All-Star despite his part-time status. He slashed .278/.354/.506 with 20 home runs and 45 RBI in 97 games. He projects for a bigger role in Milwaukee.