Braves OF Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Georgia

Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Georgia originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning.

Norcross Police said Ozuna was pulled over for failing to maintain the proper lane and later booked at Gwinnett County Jail for DUI.

Ozuna, who was arrested in May 2021 on charges of felony assault after Sandy Springs police say they witnessed him choke his wife, is a two-time MLB All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

The outfielder-turned-designated hitter led the majors in home runs during the shortened 2020 MLB season and was also the league leader in RBIs that year — his first with Atlanta.

Following that 2020 campaign with the Braves, he signed a four-year, $65 million deal to stay in Atlanta.

The Braves put him on administrative leave in September 2021 following the domestic violence that took place in Sandy Springs, Ga. Atlanta went on to win the 2021 World Series without Ozuna on its postseason roster.

He returned to the Braves for the 2022 MLB season after serving a 20-game suspension.

How many games has Marcell Ozuna played in 2022?

Ozuna, 31, has played 107 games in his 10th season in the major leagues.

How is Marcell Ozuna batting this season?

Marcell Ozuna’s stats have tanked in 2022. His batting average is .214 — bordering on a career low. His on-base percentage isn’t any better at .263, which is the lowest of his career.

Ozuna’s .393 slugging percentage is also good for second-lowest of his career. His only worst season was 2021.

How many home runs has Marcell Ozuna hit in 2022?

The Braves slugger has hit 20 home runs this season and has 46 RBIs on 89 hits.

He has scored 50 times so far during the 2022 MLB season.