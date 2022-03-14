Braves dealing for Matt Olson from A’s, signaling Freddie Freeman exit

The Atlanta Braves aren’t waiting for franchise icon Freddie Freeman to make a decision in free agency. The defending World Series champs are swinging a trade for star Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson.

Olson, an All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, is considered a rising powerhouse who slugged 39 homers last season, even in a cavernous Oakland ballpark.

He is also more than four years younger than Freeman, and figures to be dramatically cheaper for the next few seasons.

The move could spell the end of Freeman’s time in Atlanta. The 2020 NL MVP has spent his entire career with the Braves so far, and led the team to its 2021 World Series triumph. The Dodgers and Yankees are rumored to be pursuing him.

The A’s, who appear intent on trading away stars and veterans, will reportedly receive defensively superb center fielder Cristian Pache, esteemed catching prospect Shea Langeliers and pitching prospects Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes in return. The A’s announced the deal.