Braves can overtake Mets in huge NL East series ahead of All-Star break

On June 1, the Atlanta Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10 ½ games in the National League East – but have gone 29-8 since and enter a crucial series in position to take the division lead with a sweep.

The Braves host the Mets for three games starting Monday, having played only four times so far this season, back in early May. And while the Philadelphia Phillies would like to have a word, the 15 games remaining games between Atlanta and New York are going to decide the NL East.

The Mets have gone 18-16 since June 1 but are still on pace to win 100 games through Sunday.

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ eight-person panel voted this week:

Braves players celebrate a walk-off win against the Nationals on Sunday.

Rank (movement from last week)

1. New York Yankees (–)

2. Houston Astros (–)

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)

4. New York Mets (–)

5. Atlanta Braves (–)

6. San Diego Padres (–)

7. Philadelphia Phillies (+8)

8. Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

9. Boston Red Sox (-1)

10. Minnesota Twins (+1)

11. St. Louis Cardinals (-1)

12. Toronto Blue Jays (-3)

13. Seattle Mariners (+6)

14. Tampa Bay Rays (-2)

15. Baltimore Orioles (+6)

16. Cleveland Guardians (-3)

17. San Francisco Giants (-3)

18. Miami Marlins (-1)

19. Chicago White Sox (-1)

20. Texas Rangers (-4)

21. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

22. Colorado Rockies (+1)

23. Los Angeles Angels (-3)

24. Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)

25. Detroit Tigers (+1)

26. Chicago Cubs (-2)

27. Cincinnati Reds (–)

28. Kansas City Royals (–)

29. Washington Nationals (–)

30. Oakland Athletics (–)

