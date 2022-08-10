Braves 2B Arcia to be placed on injured list after extra-innings win over Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves pulled together a dramatic win in extra innings against Boston Red Sox Tuesday night, but they will feel one loss this morning.

Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia pulled his hamstring after his double scored a go-ahead run in the 10th inning. Arcia hurt himself as he rounded first base and limped into second base.

“He heard it pop and that’s never good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

The Braves will place the second baseman, who was already filling in for the injured Ozzie Albies, on the injured list.

The Braves will get to celebrate a much-needed win for a brief moment after they dropped four out of five to the first-place Mets over the weekend.

Austin Riley put together another MVP-worthy performance at the plate with a towering home run over the Green Monster and the go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning to win 9-7.

Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuna Jr. scored the winning runs with Acuna scoring on the most impressive slide of his career.

Dylan Lee picked up the win and Tyler Matzek struck out two in the 11th for his first save of the season.

“Coming off this weekend I felt like that was a needed win, and we got it and hopefully we can build off that,” Riley said.