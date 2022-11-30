Brave Florida girl loses part of foot after fighting off shark attack

A brave Florida girl lost part of her foot after fighting off a terrifying shark attack over the weekend, according to reports.

“I fought a shark and won,” Jasmine Carney, 10, proudly told WPTV from her hospital bed just days after the harrowing encounter.

Carney was with her grandmother at Hobe Sound Beach Sunday afternoon, splashing in the surf when she suddenly felt a pang of pain.

“Something grabbed me,” she said. “It looked pretty big and it was gray. “It hurt, so I’m like kick it and run away.”

Carney managed to free herself, and sprinted down the beach to her startled grandparent.

“She came running up that beach, screaming ‘Nana! Nana! Something bit me.’ And I saw all the blood and I got the lifeguard,” she said

Carney was flown from the beach to a local hospital by helicopter, where doctors marveled at her composure and maturity despite the ordeal.

“She was very positive from the get go,” Dr. Nir Hus told WPTV. “There was a piece missing from her foot. Luckily for her, that was the only location she was bitten.”

Hus said Carney is expected to make a full recovery in six months.

The little girl credited her 6-year-old brother for helping her stay calm after the ferocious chomp.

“I know he wouldn’t want me to be scared, because he’s the best little brother in the world,” she told the outlet.