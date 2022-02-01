Brave firefighter rescues golden retriever from an icy pond in Colorado

The Daily Beast

Former Miss USA Jumps to Her Death From New York City Skyscraper

Jemal Countess/GettyCheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said that the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”Her body was found on