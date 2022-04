British tycoon Richard Branson urges Singapore to spare the life of a mentally disabled Malaysian facing execution. Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, convicted of trafficking a small amount of heroin into Singapore, is due to be hanged on Wednesday after more than a decade on death row. Branson is a long-time campaigner against the death penalty, and is urging Singaporean President Halimah Yacob to grant Nagaenthran clemency.