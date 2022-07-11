Brandt Osborn to be arraigned over deaths of LA model, friend

An actor was set to be arraigned Monday in connection to the murder of a model and her friend who overdosed on drugs and were later found dumped outside two Los Angeles hospitals.

Brandt Osborn, 42, was due to be arraigned in LA County Superior Court over the November 2021 deaths of Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26.

He turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week on charges of being an accessory after the fact.

Osborn, a Staten Island native and Hollywood hanger-on, was initially arrested last December — but was released two days later after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office rejected his arrest information.

His Hollywood producer friend, David Pearce, 37, faced court earlier Monday after being charged with two counts of murder in the overdosing deaths of the women.

Pearce, who has been in jail on unrelated rape charges since December, was meant to be arraigned but had his date pushed to next month after his private counsel withdrew from the case and a public defender was appointed.

The producer, dressed in orange jail garb and wearing a face mask, turned his back on the media as Judge Kerry White denied his new lawyer’s request to not allow cameras in the courtroom.

David Pearce (left) and Mike Ansbach are seen with Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola on the night she and Christy Giles went partying in East LA. via FOX 11

Investigators said Pearce and Osborn, along with a third man — cinematographer cameraman Michael Ansbach — met Giles and Cabrales-Arzola at an after-hours warehouse party in LA on Nov. 13 and continued their night at Pearce’s apartment on Olympic Boulevard.

The LAPD said two masked men driving a Toyota Prius without license plates later dumped Giles’ lifeless body at a Culver City hospital. Soon after, the men dropped Cabrales-Arzola at Kaiser Permanente in West LA.

Cabrales-Arzola died on Nov. 24 — five days before her 27th birthday — after she was pronounced brain-dead, her family said.

Giles died of a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid and ketamine, while Cabrales-Arzola died of multiple organ failure due to cocaine, ecstasy and other drugs in her system, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said.

Brandt Osborn turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week. Facebook

Brandt Osborn faces charges of being an accessory after the fact. Facebook

The third man, Ansbach, hasn’t been charged in the case, and his attorney told The Post last week that he is nothing more than a “witness” and wants to be “an asset” to prosecutors.

Giles’ parents, Leslie and Dusty, were in court Monday for the arraignment hearings.

An attorney for Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, called the pending arraignments an “important first step” in getting justice for the victim and her family.

Christy Giles died of a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid and ketamine. Instagram/@christygiles

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola died of multiple organ failure due to cocaine, ecstasy and other drugs in her system. GoFundMe

“Christy had nothing but love and loyalty for the people who mattered to her, and it’s beyond cruel that the depraved acts of two men robbed this vibrant young woman of the bright future she had envisioned,” attorney Joshua Ritter said in a statement.

“We continue to work tirelessly to cooperate with authorities and we hope this tragedy will bring the kind of change that protects other women from harm.”