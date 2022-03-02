Brands like Guess, Superdry and Levi’s are offering up to 50% off

Are you stuck in a fashion rut? If you find yourself constantly saying ‘I have nothing to wear!’ then perhaps it’s time for you to do a DIY fashion wardrobe makeover and upgrade your style.
1. Getting rid of things
Here’s my useful tip when it comes to sorting and recycling your clothes: I have a storage box to set aside my winter clothing, so this pile doesn’t take up space in my wardrobe.
If you have baggy jeans or tops that don’t suit your frame, just say your thanks and toss it like what Marie Kondo would tell you to do. If you have second thoughts about losing them, keep them in a separate box and revisit them later to see if you would wear them again.
2. Keep the pieces you like and wear them often
My girlfriend Ann keeps a 7-day wardrobe rotation on a standing rack. I love clothes too much to stop at a fixed combo. But if you’d like to try this method, I’d suggest keeping this set to minimalist clothing like a blazer set, jeans, one-tone shirts, a bold dress or two, smart shorts, accessories and shoes. Use these items to create the style combinations that you know will work.
Shop these items now:
For women
Guess Little Bay Black Shoulder Bag
S$150 at Lazada
I love myself a little black bag.
Coach Mini Lilie Bag
S$425
S$850 at Lazada
This carryall crossgrain leather bag is perfect as a work bag.
G2000 Woman Knitted Blazer
S$46.55
S$99 at Lazada
This blazer comes in a sharp and clean cut to accentuate your form.
Levi’s Women’s Leyla Fem Shirt
S$59.78
S$89 at Lazada
Three-quarters in length and with just the right about of body, they pair perfectly with the relaxed fit jeans.
Superdry Studios Short Sleeved Shirt
S$44.50
S$89 at Lazada
Have fun pairing a monotone short-sleeved shirt with dark blue jeans or with a colourful skirt.
Women’s Lacoste Lettered Waist Mid-Length Pleated Skirt
S$155.40
S$259 at Lazada
A pleated skirt gives you a feminine form.
Ellesse Men & Women Heritage Classic Collection Cap
S$20
S$48 at Lazada
Pair your cap with a white T-shirt and jeans for that casual, fuss-free look.
Puma Softride Vital Repel Women’s Running Shoes
S$69
S$99 at Lazada
Kick up a notch with this pair of stylish running shoes that double as lifestyle shoes.
For men
Hugo Men’s Cotton slim-fit shirt with red logo label
S$189 at Lazada
I can’t stress enough what a crisp white shirt can do for you; just by tucking it in gives you an elevated style look.
Timberland Basic Logo Short Sleeve Tee
S$39.20
S$49 at Lazada
A crisp white T-shirt gives you a clean look.
Under Armour UA Men’s Showdown Tapered Pants
S$64.50
S$129 at Lazada
This pair of light, tapered pants comes in a material that wicks sweat and dries really fast that’s great for our hot, humid days.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Ultra
S$75.90
S$109.90 at Lazada
A stylish pair of high-top sneakers is great for your wardrobe rotation.
Ray-Ban Outdoorsman II
S$172.90
S$247 at Lazada
Made in Italy, every frame is constructed with the highest quality components, giving you the fullest satisfaction as a wearer. Choose from different styles to suit your face frame.
