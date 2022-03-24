Brandon Perea Joins Common In Eric Amadio’s ‘The Faith Of Long Beach’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Perea (Nope) is attached to star alongside Common (Alice) in The Faith of Long Beach, an upcoming drama written and to be directed by Snowfall co-creator Eric Amadio.

The film follows Romy Faith (Perea), a soft-spoken street fighter, raised in a group home in Long Beach, CA who is torn between his street life past and a promising future when he attempts to move beyond backyard brawls and follow his estranged father’s footsteps into the world of professional boxing.

Adonis Tountas is producing for Everlast Pictures, alongside Common and Marie Cisco for Stardust Films, and Garrett Weaver.

“Alongside the producing team, I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to be bringing Brandon on board to play our lead character Romy Faith,” said Amadio. “Beyond being a dynamic, soulful performer with limitless range, Brandon is also just a stand up human being who I look forward to working with.”

Perea will soon be seen starring opposite Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun in Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated Universal horror film, Nope. He is otherwise best known for his series regular role as Alfonso ‘French’ Sosa in Netflix’s critically acclaimed series The OA. The actor has also previously appeared on the HBO Max series Doom Patrol, and in the films American Insurrection and Dance Camp.

Common is a Grammy- and Oscar-winning rapper and actor who shared statuettes with John Legend for the song “Glory” from the film Selma, in which he also starred. He was also nominated alongside Diane Warren for the Marshall tune “Stand Up for Something,” and most recently starred alongside Keke Palmer in Krystin Ver Linden’s Roadside Attractions drama Alice, which premiered at Sundance 2022, as well as the second season of Mindy Kaling’s hit Netflix series, Never Have I Ever. He’s currently in production on the dystopian drama Wool for Apple TV+, which has him starring alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo.

Amadio co-created FX’s hit series Snowfall with John Singleton and Dave Andron. The crime drama examining the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the 1980s recorded its highest ratings yet when it returned for its fifth season last month.

Amadio most recently partnered with the Uncut Gems team of Adam Sandler and The Safdie Brothers to create, showrun and exec produce the new series Lo Lifes, about the infamous New York street crew of the same name, for HBO Max. He’s also partnered with comic book legend Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys) and EP Ken Levin to adapt Ennis’ graphic novel Red Team, about a secret unit within the NYPD tasked with cleaning up the city at all costs. Amadio previously wrote and directed the feature After Sex, starring Mila Kunis, Zoe Saldana and Dave Franco.

Perea is represented by ICM and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Common by UTA, Grandview and Myman Greenspan Fox; and Amadio by Management 360, ICM and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.