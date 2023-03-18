Brandon Nimmo’s injury, Carlos Carrasco’s outing headline Friday’s news

Mar 17, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) heads to third base after hitting a triple in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / © Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s what happened Friday in Mets Land, in case you missed it…

– Brandon Nimmo left the Mets’ 6-1 spring training win over the Marlins due to an ankle injury and is set for imaging Saturday, but Buck Showalter is optimistic, as John Harper reported from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

– Among the takeaways from the Mets’ victory against Miami, Carlos Carrasco produced a bounce-back start. Carrasco headlined the highlights from the game, striking out seven over four innings.

– Away from Mets spring training at the World Baseball Classic, Francisco Lindor‘s run with Puerto Rico ended in the quarterfinals against Mexico, a 5-4 loss.

– The Mets will be reimbursed for Edwin Diaz‘s salary as long as he is on the injured list with a torn patellar tendon suffered with Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

– New York claimed Dennis Santana off waivers from the Minnesota Twins in a move that makes the 26-year-old RHP a candidate for the Opening Day bullpen.

– The Mets Pod pondered the pitchers that New York needs to step up in the bullpen amid Diaz’s injury.

– From Mets camp, Harper filed a deep dive into the progression of Brett Baty, including how the Texas native’s work ethic has helped him develop defensively and turn heads — namely Showalter’s — in spring training.