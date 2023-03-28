Brandon Miller named NABC national freshman of the year

Alabama’s Brandon Miller was named the national freshman of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Tuesday.

This marks the forward’s second national freshman of the year honor as he was previously named the national freshman of the year by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Miller averaged 18.8 points per game, which ranked him 50th in the nation, but shooting woes limited his effectiveness in the NCAA Tournament as he went 8-for-41 in three games. Despite his struggles, Miller is expected to enter the NBA Draft after multiple outlets project the freshman forward will be taken within the first five picks.