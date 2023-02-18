Brandon Miller becomes the fastest to reach 500 points at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brandon Miller has already hit the 500-point mark 27 games into his college career.

The five-star forward is just the third Alabama player to reach the milestone in his freshman season. He’s also done it faster than any player in program history, edging out Collin Sexton, who scored his 500th point 28 games into his career in 2018. James Robinson took 30 games to reach 500 points during his freshman season in 1991.

Miller’s record-setting bucket came on an alley-oop layup with 7:49 left in the first half of Alabama’s game against Georgia on Saturday.

Miller came into the game averaging a team-leading 18.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. He entered the day as the only player in Division I to score 480 points, record 210 rebounds and make 77 three-pointers this season.

