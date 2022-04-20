Brandon Larracuente, Savannah Welch Cast As Interns – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Larracuente (Freeform’s Party of Five) and Savannah Welch (HBO Max’s Titans) have been cast in major recurring roles on ABC’s The Good Doctor as the newest St. Bonaventure interns.

Their characters will be introduced at the start of the recently picked up Season 6 and, as is the case with any new class of interns, the recurring castings include options for Larracuente and Welch to become series regulars, I hear.

Larracuente will play Daniel (aka Danny). In the hospital he is known to charm doctors and nurses alike, even with his interest in somewhat controversial alternative medicine. Outside of the hospital, he is a bit of a lone wolf and an intriguing mystery to his co-workers.

Welch will play Danica (aka Danni). She is an Annapolis graduate, having completed medical school in the Navy. Danni is charismatic, ethical to a fault, and competitive both inside and outside the hospital. She’s mature beyond her years and surprisingly comfortable defying authority, which is certain to stir up some drama.

As recently revealed when ABC announced its season-finale dates, The Good Doctor‘s fifth season will conclude with Episode 18 as its season finale. I hear the show kept its traditional production schedule from the last couple of years, filming 20 episodes per season, with the last two now premiering in the fall. Larracuente and Welch are currently shooting their first episode, which will air at the top of Season 6.

The Good Doctor, which airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. on ABC, stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Liz Friedman and Mike Listo are also executive producers. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Larracuente headlined Freeform’s Party of Five reboot and is also known for his major recurring role on the hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why and for playing Kyle Chandler’s son in Bloodline. Two of the series, Party of Five and Bloodline, were produced by Sony TV. Larracuente is repped by A Management Company, Global Artists Agency and attorney Hayes Robbins.

Welch was last seen in the third season of the HBO Max series Titans playing the role of Barbara Gordon from the DC Universe. She is also known for her role in History’s military drama Six and appeared in the films Boyhood and Tree of Life. She is repped by Collier Talent Agency and Atlas Artists.