Brandon Ingram ejected after block, scream at Frank Jackson

Brandon Ingram was ejected in the final minutes of the New Orleans Pelicans’ 111-101 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night after blocking Frank Jackson at the rim.

Ingram, with just less than two minutes left in the game at Little Caesars Arena, blocked Jackson off the backboard — which sent the ball out of bounds and Jackson to the ground.

While celebrating, Ingram screamed and bent down into Jackson’s face.

That earned him a quick taunting technical foul, his second of the night, which led to the automatic ejection.

At first glance, screaming in another player’s face is a pretty clear technical foul. It’s hard to doubt that.

But Jackson and Ingram are friends. The two both played at Duke one year apart, and they were both on the Pelicans during the 2019-20 campaign.

Both Jackson and Ingram, and almost everyone else on the court, laughed the celebration off, too. Yet despite their history, the official saw something he didn’t like and gave Ingram a technical for it.

Ingram led the Pelicans with 26 points in the win while shooting 8-of-18 from the field. Nickeil Alexander added 14 points off the bench, and Jonas Valanciunas dropped 13 points and rebounds. The win snapped a four game losing skid.

Cory Joseph led the Pistons with 18 points, and Jerami Grant dropped 17 in the loss — which marked the eighth in their last 11 games. Jackson finished the night with 14 points off the bench.