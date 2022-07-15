Brandon Drury drawing Giants, Dodgers trade interest

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Giants, Dodgers showing interest in Reds’ Drury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, trade rumors involving Cincinnati Reds infielder Brandon Drury are heating up.

The Giants reportedly have shown more interest in the right-handed hitter who is having a career year with the Reds, slashing .277/.333/.540 with 18 homers in 76 games this season.

San Francisco’s longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, reportedly are also showing interest in Drury. The two clubs reportedly are the most interested in acquiring the 29-year-old.

Drury has played for five teams over the course of his eight-year professional career.

He has appeared at every position in Cincinnati’s infield this year, while mostly residing at third base.

The impending free agent has been one of the more obvious candidates to be traded in the coming weeks, as he’s blossomed while on one of the worst teams in baseball.

With the All-Star break around the corner, the Giants (45-43) will look to add to their talent pool in their second-half push.

The reshaping will continue with the 2022 MLB Draft set to begin on Sunday. San Francisco has the 30th pick in the first round.

