Brandon Deandra Knight arrested over Arkansas car show shooting

Arkansas cops arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a massive shootout outside a car show over the weekend that left one dead and dozens wounded.

Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, was nabbed as he was being discharged from a hospital at 9:40 a.m. — four days after the shooting in Dumas that led to 26 people sustaining gunshot wounds, the Arkansas State Police announced.

Investigators believe the shootout was apparently gang-related and started as an argument between two people, according to Fox 16.

Knight, of Jacksonville, was slapped with battery and assault and is being held behind bars pending his first court appearance on Thursday. No further details were available.

Cameron Schaffer, 23, was killed in the shooting, and several children were among the injured.

The “Hood-Nic” event had reportedly been held for 16 years without incident, its organizers said on Saturday.

Twenty-six people were wounded in an alleged gang-involved shootout. Facebook

“This has never happened to us at our event ever, organizer Wallace McGehee told KATV after the shooting. “For something like this to happen, it’s a tragedy … We did this here for 16 years without a problem.”