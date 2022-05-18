Brandon Crawford’s wife recruiting star to Giants

Crawford’s wife recruiting Soto to Giants amid trade speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If the Giants decide to go after Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto, they may be able to solicit the help of Jalynne Crawford.

The Nationals might be open to trading Soto, who is set to receive a record salary through arbitration next year. But whether the 23-year-old remains with the Nationals long-term after he hits free agency in 2024 appears up in the air, and the team may feel “compelled” and “motivated” to trade Soto this season, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

The Giants, like every other team, would love to add a young star like Soto. They may have an underrated connection with Brandon Crawford, whose son, Braxton, is a big Soto fan.

Crawford’s wife, apparently, is too, quote-tweeting a report about a Soto trade rumor with “Come to @SFGiants” on Wednesday.

The whole Crawford family appears to be friends with Soto, with Crawford’s two sons appearing in a photo with Soto before the Nationals played the Giants in San Francisco in April.

The week prior, when the Giants were playing the Nationals on the road, Crawford and Soto were seen laughing with each other during a pitching change.

Related: Crawford’s son, Soto share adorable moment before Giants-Nats

Obviously, whether the Giants ultimately land Soto – if he’s available – comes down to the front office and the trade package it can put together.

But if Soto has a say, perhaps it wouldn’t hurt for Crawford and his family to recruit him to San Francisco.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast