Brandi Rhodes Cooks Up Deal With DIGA To Take Reality Series To TV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Wrestler Brandi Rhodes has been hosting cooking show Shot of Brandi on YouTube for the last four years. Now, she’s looking to step up to television and has partnered with Scream and Teen Wolf producer DIGA Studios to achieve that.

Rhodes and DIGA are looking to turn the project, which sees her cook and chat with celebrities and in and out of the wrestling ring, into a half-hour television series. DIGA is currently taking the project out to broadcasters and streamers.

It comes as Rhodes and her husband Cody Rhodes recently left the All Elite Wresling league (AEW), which airs on TBS. The pair were also the stars of TNT reality series Rhodes To The Top.

Rhodes was also previously a ring announcer and backstage host for WWE and appeared on WAGS Atlanta.

It is the latest non-scripted series for DIGA Studios, the company run by former MTV programming chief Tony DiSanto. The producer makes series including Hot Ones: The Game Show for truTV and Discovery+’s Selling The Hamptons.

“I started shooting this show in my kitchen four years ago with two iPhone cameras and a cocktail,” said Rhodes. “I am excited to see the show evolve and thankful for the fans who have followed along. I assure you, now that I’m working with DIGA the best is yet to come.”

“Brandi is an incredibly dynamic talent who just pops off the screen, and this genre busting concept she created is the perfect showcase for her electric personality,” added DiSanto, CEO of Allyance Media Group & DIGA Studios. “We are beyond excited to dive into this project with her and share some great food, drink, fun and a hell of a lot of laughs with viewers everywhere.”

