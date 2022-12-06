Braelon Allen tweets he is a Badger, but Isaac Guerendo among three more UW players who plan to transfer

Isaac Guerendo played in all 12 games of the Badgers’ games this season, rushing for 385 yards and five touchdowns,

MADISON – Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell lost three more players to the transfer portal on Tuesday.

However, it appears sophomore tailback Braelon Allen intends to return to UW in 2023.

Tailback/returner Isaac Guerendo, reserve defensive back Semar Melvin and reserve tight end Jaylan Franklin have decided to leave UW.

Not long after those developments, Allen wrote on Twitter: “Sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger.”

Allen, a consensus second-team, all-Big Ten pick, rushed for 208 times for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 regular-season games.

Guerendo, a fifth-year senior, enjoyed his best all-around season at UW in 2022. He played in all 12 games and rushed for 385 yards, an average of 6.0 yards per carry, and five touchdowns.

His average of one touchdown every 12.8 carries was by far the best among the team’s tailbacks. He also had 17 receptions, tied for the No. 3 mark on the team, for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Guerendo also finished fourth in the Big Ten in kickoff returns with a 23.9-yard average.

His departure means UW enters the Guaranteed Rate Bowl with Allen and Chez Mellusi (396 yards, one touchdown) as the only tailbacks who have played in more than two games this season.

Julius Davis, who has rushed 11 times for 82 yards, has played in two non-conference games.

Mellusi plans to return next season and UW has a commitment for the 2023 class from Nate White of Milwaukee King High School. However, Ohio tailback Jaquez Keyes announced Monday he has reopened his recruitment.

Melvin played in eight games this season. He recorded six tackles and broke up two passes.

Franklin, a fifth-year senior, played in 11 games this season. He had two catches for 40 yards.

With Guerendo, Melvin and Franklin leaving, a total of 11 UW players have declared their intention to transfer. Seven have come in the last three days.

Quarterback Graham Mertz announced Sunday he was leaving and offensive lineman Michael Furtney was among three players who announced their transfer plans on Monday.

