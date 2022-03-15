Brady’s return & the 4 teams vying for Watson

The 2022 NFL league year hasn’t technically begun, yet the unofficial start to free agency has been wild. Remember Tom Brady? He’s back. The Jacksonville Jaguars? They broke the bank for Christian Kirk. Deshaun Watson? Seems like he could be traded any minute now.

Charles Robinson welcomes The Athletic’s Robert Mays onto the podcast to discuss the absolutely bonkers first few days of free agency. What happened between Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys to make him spurn his initial deal in order to sign with the Denver Broncos instead? Which four teams seem most likely to land Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson? And which teams won the first hours of free agency?

Charles & Robert discuss all those topics and more on today’s episode. Keep it subscribed to the podcast; later in the week Charles will return with more free agency analysis.

