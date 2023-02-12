Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl

T-Mobile’s latest commercial was a family affair for Bradley Cooper and his mom.

The actor, 48, starred in a hilarious new Super Bowl spot with his mother Gloria Campano to promote T-Mobile’s 5G services. For the entire ad, Cooper and his mom couldn’t stop laughing as they messed up several takes — a fact the commercial opened with, stating that the company “tried” to film an ad with the two.

With Cooper playing a T-Mobile rep and his mom acting as a customer entering the makeshift store, the A Star is Born actor immediately bursts into laughter when Campano tells him, “I don’t like the way you look” after he asks how he can assist her.

Not stopping there, she pokes fun at her son’s appearance. “You look like a flamingo in this,” Campano says, referencing T-Mobile’s signature pink shirt he is wearing.

The two then sit down as they go over the line Campano fumbled earlier, repeating together, “America’s largest 5G network.”

During several takes, Mom continues to break character, laughing as she tells her son, “You’re making me crazy.”

“Smile, you look like a clam,” Campano says in another take.

“I think I know what I’m doing. I’ve been nominated nine times,” Cooper tells her, referring to his nine Academy Award nominations.

“Yeah, but you never won any,” his mother fires back.

At one point, Cooper even falls off the bench he and his mother are sitting on from laughing too hard.

The commercial ends on a sweeter note with the pair wrapping their arms around each other as they walk out of the studio. “You did so well,” Cooper tells Campano.

Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, will kick off Sunday evening.