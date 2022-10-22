Bradley Beal hits big shot, calls for DeMar DeRozan assignment in Wizards’ win

Beal hits big shot, calls for DeRozan assignment in win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON — If you squinted while watching the Wizards’ win over the Bulls on Friday night, you saw the new role Bradley Beal hopes to thrive in this season, his 11th in the NBA. He hit the go-ahead shot in the fourth quarter, he didn’t have to score 30 for the Wizards to win, he dished eight assists and he asked to guard Bulls star DeMar DeRozan in the fourth quarter.

Beal wants to come through in the clutch, trust his teammates to make plays and commit to defense. All of those boxes were checked. He just wishes he didn’t have five turnovers, which led to him shaking his head as he left the press conference room after addressing the media.

Oh well. A win is a win and it’s early in the season. The Wizards are 2-0 and he has time to work out the kinks.

“I know I can score with the best of them. I can score when I need to… Don’t get it twisted. I’ll still go for 30, 40, 50 if I need to, Beal said. “[But] I’m not required to do that. I don’t have to do that.”

Beal ended up with an efficient 19 points on the night. He shot 9-for-14 from the field and 1-for-2 from three. He didn’t attempt a single free throw, which left him in disbelief. The Wizards had 11 free throws compared to 33 for the Bulls, a big reason why they zoomed back after going down 17.

Turnovers were a problem for Beal and the team at large. They had 17 of them, which the Bulls converted into 17 points. That included a steal by DeRozan on a bad pass by Beal, which led to DeRozan throwing down a game-tying dunk with 33.1 seconds left.

DeRozan was a handful for the Wizards, as he always is. Last season, on New Year’s Day, he beat them at the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the corner. On Friday, he nearly did it again, this time rimming out at the last second with Anthony Gill contesting the shot.

DeRozan had 32 points, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. But he shot 3-for-9 in the final frame and Beal will take that, knowing what happened in January.

Beal requested to guard DeRozan after he was fouled by Deni Avdija with 3:29 to go. DeRozan was 8-of-9 from the free throw line at that point and Beal felt he was less likely to get calls if he was being guarded by another star.

DeRozan did get to the line for two more shots, but Beal felt he was allowed to defend with more contact.

“Let me give him a different look. Let me mess with the ball, jab at the ball, tap his elbow without the ref looking. Doing little stuff that I can get away with because they were a little whistle-happy down there,” Beal said.

Beal was working hard on both ends of the floor during the homestretch of the game; guarding DeRozan and taking the ball in clutch moments. He got a layup to go down with 1:04 left and then dropped a floater off the glass with 7.4 seconds to go to clinch the victory.

While 19 points may be below his usual standards, he had good timing with his last two shots.

“End of the game, fourth quarter, that’s what we want,” Kyle Kuzma said. “He’s our best player. Just put the ball in your best player’s hands and make him make a play.”

For a moment during that sequence, it appeared Beal was in trouble. He drove right past a Gill screen into triple coverage, but got Goran Dragic to drift to the 3-point line to cover Monte Morris, creating just enough space for Beal to get the shot off.

It went through and the Wizards got the victory. If things go according to plan this season, there may be more games like that for Beal and the Wizards. Just hopefully minus the turnovers.