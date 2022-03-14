Brad Underwood responds to Kansas State coaching rumors

Ask Kansas State fans who they want to replace Bruce Weber as the team’s next men’s basketball coach and you will hear one name over and over.

They overwhelmingly favor Brad Underwood.

The former K-State basketball player and assistant coach who grew up in nearby McPherson is viewed as the dream candidate to guide the Wildcats back to glory.

He may not be the most realistic option, considering he has guided Illinois to consecutive Big Ten regular season championships and signed a contract extension in September that came with $16.7 million in guaranteed money. His salary is currently $4.1 million. His buyout was $7 million before his new deal, and it likely went up afterward.

Underwood is one of the 10 highest paid coaches in the country.

But that hasn’t stopped speculation that he may be willing to return home and coach at his alma mater next season, if the Wildcats can afford him.

Those rumors grew loud enough on Sunday that Underwood was asked about the buzz connecting him to the K-State coaching search shortly after Illinois was selected as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

How does he approach those rumors?

“I don’t,” Underwood told reporters at a news conference. “One, I would never discuss anything professionally with you guys like that. But, man, I love Illinois. We’ve got the best fans, I’ve got a great boss, we’ve got a top 10 program and we’re winning Big Ten championships. I’m very singular, as you guys know. I can’t control what people say and what people think. I’m not worried about that.”

Some might call that a non denial, denial.

Underwood stopped short of saying there’s no way he is interested in taking the K-State job. But he also listed several reasons why he is happy right where he is coaching the Fighting Illini.

What does his statement mean?

For now, that is up for debate. But his words will be dissected by K-State and Illinois fans until the Wildcats hire a new coach.