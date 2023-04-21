Brad Stevens reacts to Malcolm Brogdon winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

Brogdon gets high praise from Brad Stevens after winning Sixth Man award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Malcolm Brogdon is one of the biggest reasons the Boston Celtics are poised to make another NBA Finals. On Thursday, he was rewarded for his efforts off the bench this season.

Brogdon earned the John Havlicek trophy as the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, beating out the New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis. The 30-year-old guard, who before being traded to the C’s started every game he played in since 2018, averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his new role.

Celtics Talk: Malcolm Brogdon the missing piece for the Boston Celtics? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The man responsible for acquiring Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers last summer, Celtics president Brad Stevens, reacted to Brogdon winning the award with a glowing statement.

“From day one, Malcolm has eagerly embraced his role as a game changer off the bench,” Stevens said. “His emphasis on winning has been reflected daily in his work, his play, and his selflessness. Malcolm winning the award named after John Havlicek, an all-time Celtic, could not be more appropriate.”

Brogdon is the third Celtics player to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, joining Kevin McHale (twice) and Bill Walton.

While it’s undoubtedly an honor, Brogdon has his sights set on a bigger goal. Boston is in the middle of a postseason run in which Brogdon’s presence off the bench is key to their success. As our Chris Forsberg put it, he very well could be the missing piece as the Celtics look to bring home the elusive Banner 18.

Brogdon will head to his hometown Atlanta for Game 3 against the Hawks on Friday night.