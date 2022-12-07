Brad Stevens makes hilarious cameo in Robert Williams arrival photo

Brad Stevens makes hilarious cameo in Rob Williams arrival photo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Stevens is flexing after watching his team cruise to a league-best 20-5 start to the 2022-23 season.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations made an A+ cameo in Robert Williams’ arrival photo ahead of Wednesday night’s game vs. the Phoenix Suns. The C’s posted the hilarious shot to their Instagram page.

Check it out below:

Celtics via Instagram

Well played, Brad.

Stevens has every right to flex his muscles given his success as team president over the last year-and-a-half. After taking the Golden State Warriors to Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the C’s currently are the best team in the NBA as they look to get over the hump and bring home Banner 18.

As for Williams, the Celtics big man is nearing his much-anticipated return to the court. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said Williams is “pretty close” to making his comeback and reports have indicated he could return as soon as mid-December.