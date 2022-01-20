Brad Stevens explains Bol Bol trade, isn’t concerned with Jayson Tatum’s shooting slump

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talked about the team’s most recent deal for center Bol Bol, Jayson Tatum’s recent shooting woes and their deadline conversations on a radio show Thursday. Stevens made his regular appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich and provided some insight on the team.

Stevens reiterated his consistent point that the No. 1 goal in any possible move the front office makes is whether it helps them get closer to winning a title. That could be a short- or long-term move, but regardless it has to be with that goal in mind, he said.

“So each and every decision that we make, and everything we’re looking at, has got to be based on that,” he said. “And we have a team right now that if you did it by the numbers and point differential, we should be better than 23 and 23. That said, I think that we have to improve to get into the mix.”

The Bol Bol trade

Stevens said the team had been discussing the recent deal for Bol and PJ Dozier before Bol was originally dealt to the Detriot Pistons. That deal fell through because of medicals, hence the new deal to Boston.

“There’s a lot of factors in that one that made that deal,” Stevens explained. “What we thought was a really good deal for us. And really I thought a deal that made sense for all three teams.”

One of those factors, as Stevens mentioned, is that Bol is entering restricted free agency this offseason. The Celtics have his Bird Rights and have the option to match any deal that is offered to Bol.

Bol is currently dealing with a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“He’s going to be out for 10 to 12 weeks, which would put us right towards the end of the season,” Stevens said. “We are able to evaluate him here, work with him here, spend time with him here, hopefully, see him at the end of the season and or work with him as the season before he hits restricted free agency.”

Tatum’s shooting

Tatum has not seen the same success on shooting from distance this season as he has in years past. He is shooting just 31.7% on three-point attempts, which is far-and-away a career-low. His next worst shooting season was in 2018-19 when he shot 37.3%. His two-point shooting is also a tick worse than his career average, but not nearly enough to be of any real concern.

Stevens gave his take on Tatum’s struggles Thursday.

“I think everybody goes through those,” he said. “And I’ve talked about this before with him, like, least of our concerns, right? I mean, I’m encouraged by the fact that in the last 10 games, our team is sixth in the league from behind the line as a team. And Jayson hasn’t really found his groove yet.”

Stevens said he believes in the law of averages and that he thinks an equal run of success to his current run of difficulty is set to come.

“I’ve always felt like those really even out. I’m a big believer in that. All that means is that he’s got a hell of a run coming,” Stevens stated. “And even as a coach, I always hated playing teams right after they had like their worst shooting game of the year. Because you just knew they were that much more dialed in and just like you just felt like for whatever reason, the law of averages is gonna play out right in front of you.”

