Brad Pitt Walks Back Retirement Talk At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere – The Hamden Journal

Brad Pitt seemed as surprised as anyone when asked at the Bullet Train premiere tonight about his impending retirement.

Pitt had a semi-humorous and very visceral reaction to the question, which was prompted by a recent GQ interview. On the red carpet tonight, he laughed and spun halfway around as if embarrassed before coming back with, “No, I mean…I really have to work on my phrasing.”

He continued, “I was just saying, ‘I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I I spend those last things however they may be.’ ”

Asked about specifics on those specifics, Pitt said, “I’ve never been a five year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way.”

In a thoughtful and somewhat elegiac interview for the cover of GQ’s August issue, Pitt made news by discussing what he called “this last semester or trimester” of his career

“I consider myself on my last leg,” the Academy Award winner said in the piece, “this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

In Bullet Train, Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world’s fastest train.

David Leitch directed the film, based on the book of the same name by Kotaro Isaka, from Zak Olkewicz’s script. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Masi Oka, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Sandra Bullock and Zazie Beetz round out the cast.

The film was produced by Kelly McCormick, Leitch and Antoine Fuqua. Its executive producers were Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick. Sony is releasing Bullet Train in theaters this Friday, August 5.