Brad Peyton, Toni Calderon Team For Pro-Am Racing Docuseries – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Peyton (Rampage) and Toni Calderon (The Gentleman Driver) have partnered on a new docuseries focused on the high-energy, high-intensity world of amateur sportscar drivers.

The as-yet-untitled project will spotlight the arena of IMSA pro-am racing, following the lives of the everyday men and women who look to compete against the best professional race car drivers in the world, including Katherine Legge and Filipe Albuquerque. The project will have unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to the amateur drivers, and to how racing against professionals can risk their relationships, their businesses, and more importantly, their lives.

In addition to executive producers Peyton and Calderon, the producing team includes former Netflix executive Justin Price; Mike Zhu, who formerly served as Head of Strategy and Planning for wiip; Hardpoint Motorsports’ President & CEO, Rob Ferriol; The Gentleman Driver producer Beaux Jackson; and the Atlanta-based film producer and entrepreneur Mark Sunderland, who specializes in development and early stage companies. Production on the series, examining the 2023 racing season, will launch at the end of this year. CAA Media Finance represents the project’s worldwide distribution rights.

“I’m fascinated by the raw nature of pro-am racing and more importantly the stories and stakes of the men and women drivers who compete in it,” said Peyton. “This league and these drivers have captivating stories that mainstream America hasn’t seen yet. I’m excited to dive into the unscripted world with this project and can’t wait to be at Daytona when we kick-off the production!”

“This series aims to shine a light on the unsung heroes of motorsports – the amateur drivers – and bring fans a rare look at their lives,” added Calderon. “We want to share the incredible stories of drivers who risk their lives and put themselves in impossible situations because of their passion for and love of the sport. These are men and women from all walks of life going out there and risking it all to prove that they are as good as the pros and to earn a coveted seat at Le Mans.”

Peyton is a writer, director and producer who previously helmed the Dwayne Johnson films Rampage, San Andreas and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, also co-creating the post-apocalyptic Netflix series, Daybreak. Additional credits include the Netflix series Frontier with Jason Momoa, which he exec produced.

Calderon serves as Chief Growth Officer for the Austin-based AI company Valkyrie, and is also a partner at the motorsports company Speed Group. His 20 years of experience across management, advertising, sales and marketing in the motorsports arena has had him working on high-profile commercial projects tied to Formula 1, the World Endurance Championship and the International Motor Sports Association. He previously exec produced Netflix’s feature documentary The Gentleman Driver, examining the lives of businessmen moonlighting as race car drivers, which was released in the U.S. in 2019.

