Brad Marchand leaves game after hit from Garnet Hathaway

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Marchand leaves B’s-Capitals game after hit from Garnet Hathaway originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Marchand exited Thursday night’s Boston Bruins-Washington Capitals game after a hit from Garnet Hathaway.

The Bruins’ star winger appeared to injure his right shoulder in the second period after Hathaway’s hit knocked it into the boards. Hathaway was penalized for the hit, but Marchand officially was ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury after attempting to stay on the ice.

You can watch the play here.

The Bruins also lost forward Anton Blidh earlier in the game after he took a huge hit from Tom Wilson.

The severity of Marchand’s injury is unclear, but Boston can ill afford to lose him for an extended period of time. Marchand has tallied 20 goals and 23 assists through 31 games this season.