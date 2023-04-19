Brad Marchand has great reaction to Tyler Bertuzzi stealing Nick Cousins’ stick

Marchand has great reaction to Bertuzzi’s stick theft in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyler Bertuzzi took a page out of the Brad Marchand playbook during the Boston Bruins’ Game 1 win over the Florida Panthers.

During the third period, Bertuzzi got tangled up with Nick Cousins in the third period and took the Panthers forward’s stick with him to the Bruins’ bench, where he tried to break it. Marchand, who has built a reputation as one of the NHL’s top instigators, couldn’t help but laugh at his teammate’s antics.

Bertuzzi’s awesome playoff debut lifted Bruins to Game 1 win vs. Panthers

“I saw that yesterday,” Marchand told reporters on Wednesday. “I didn’t notice that actually in the game. But he’s a little greaseball. I love it. …

“He’s the guy that you love having on your team. That’s the stuff that just makes you laugh. It was funny.”

As much as Marchand enjoyed Bertuzzi’s stick theft, he was disappointed that he failed to break it on the bench.

“Yeah, I don’t know what he was thinking there,” Marchand joked. “That would have been broken or in the crowd if that was me.”

Bertuzzi, acquired from the Detroit Red Wings ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline, made his presence felt throughout the B’s 3-1 win. He set up David Pastrnak’s power-play goal early in the first period with a beautiful backhand pass and earned his second assist on Jake DeBrusk’s second-period goal.

He’ll look to stay hot in Game 2, which is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden.