Brad Marchand denies Tristan Jarry chance to flip puck to fan in Boston

WATCH: Marchand denies Pens’ goalie chance at flipping puck to fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For every skill set in Brad Marchand’s arsenal, Boston Bruins fans got to see him do his best Dikembe Mutombo on Tuesday.

During a stoppage in play, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry collected a puck with his stick, seemingly ready to flip it over the end glass at TD Garden to a fan.

Not on Marchand’s watch.

Given the similar color schemes between the teams, it’s possible Jarry thought he’d located a Penguins fan amid a sea of black and gold on Causeway Street. But in either case, Marchand wasn’t about to let that happen, likely thinking that only Bruins players should be able to give away pucks to Bruins fans.

It’s Marchand’s rink, Jarry is just visiting it.