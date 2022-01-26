Brad Garrett marries longtime partner IsaBeall Quella

Brad Garrett has tied the knot with longtime partner IsaBeall Quella.

The former “Everybody Loves Raymond” star, 61, wed his bride, 37, on Nov. 11, 2021, in Montecito, California, the actor’s rep told People magazine.

“I married the love of my life,” Garrett gushed in a statement, adding jokingly, “Her, not so much.”

The couple, who met in 2008 and got engaged in 2015, had planned to walk down the aisle four times in the past but were forced to postpone their nuptials each time. Their first two dates were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A third date was scrapped because of forest fires, and a fourth didn’t happen because of mudslides.

At their ceremony in November, Quella wore a gown designed by Reem Acra. Garrett wore a suit by Di Stefano. The couple also brought along their two beloved dogs, Ivy and Chester.

Over the years, Garrett has honored Quella in several sweet posts on Instagram.

The three-time Emmy winner celebrated Quella’s birthday last year by sharing a gallery of pics of her, including several that showed the couple cozying up to one another (and their adorable pooches). In one shot, the pair pose alongside Garrett’s son, Maxwell, 23, and daughter, Hope, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Jill Diven.

“To My Beautiful IsaBeall on your Hatchday. You are truly the most incredible human I’ve ever met. As not to embarrass you because I know your humility I’ll just say Thank You. For everything,” Garrett wrote in his caption.

“You’re the love of my life even though you’re free to date. Wish I had a time machine. And a new head,” he continued, joking. “More and forever as the authorities allow. ❤️🙏🎂”

Two months later, the former “Single Parents” star called Quella his “wife” when he paid tribute to both her and his daughter in a post in honor of International Women’s Day.

“To my daughter, Hope and my wife, IsaBeall: You are celebrated EVERY DAY. Thank you for making me better; inspiring me and teaching me the power of love,” he wrote next to a gallery filled with photos of both women.

“Your kindness, compassion and grace makes this world a beautiful place. With love and endless admiration,” he added.