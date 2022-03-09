The Big East is as deep and talented as it has been in a long time in 2021-22.

Villanova, Creighton, Providence, UConn and Seton Hall are all locks for the NCAA Tournament and have been trading wins and losses all season. The Wildcats will be the betting favorites heading into the week at Madison Square Garden in New York Ciy, but any of the other four can get hot and win the conference tournament.

2022 Big East Basketball Tournament bracket

2022 Big East Basketball Tournament schedule

All games in New York City

All times Central.

First round

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: Butler 89, Xavier 82 in OT

Game 2: St. John’s 92, DePaul 73

Game 3: No. 6 seed Seton Hall vs. No. 11 seed Georgetown, 8:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: No. 1 seed Providence vs. Butler, 11 a.m. on FOX Sports 1

Game 5: No. 4 seed Creighton vs. No. 5 seed Marquette, 1:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1

Game 6: No. 2 seed Villanova vs. St. John’s, 6 p.m. on FOX Sports 1

Game 7: No. 3 seed UConn vs. Game 3 winner, 8:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8 p.m. on FOX Sports 1

Final

Saturday, March 12

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 5:30 p.m. on FOX

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big East Basketball Tournament 2022: Bracket, schedule and TV info