Bracket revealed for men’s NCAA tournament

Gonzaga University, a 7,000-student private Jesuit school in eastern Washington, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the second straight year, further cementing its remarkable rise from relative obscurity to the top of the sport.
The Zags were the first team announced on Selection Sunday as March Madness officially got underway in 2022. Arizona earned the second No. 1 seed, and Kansas snagged the third. Baylor is expected to join them on the top seed line.
On the bubble, Rutgers, Notre Dame and Michigan got in. With one region remaining, several teams are still sweating.
CBS is currently revealing the rest of the bracket. This page will be updated as it’s unveiled. Here are the teams that have been placed into the field of 68 so far:
West Region (top left)
1. Gonzaga
16. Georgia State
8. Boise State
9. Memphis
5. UConn
12. New Mexico State
4. Arkansas
13. Vermont
6. Alabama
11. Rutgers/Notre Dame
3. Texas Tech
14. Montana State
7. Michigan State
10. Davidson
2. Duke
15. Cal State Fullerton
South Region (top right)
1. Arizona
16. Wright State/Bryant
8. Seton Hall
9. TCU
5. Houston
12. UAB
4. Illinois
13. Chattanooga
6. Colorado State
11. Michigan
3. Tennessee
14. Longwood
7. Ohio State
10. Loyola
2. Villanova
15. Delaware
Midwest Region (bottom right)
1. Kansas
16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M Corpus Christi
8. San Diego State
9. Creighton
5. Iowa
12. Richmond
4. Providence
13. South Dakota State
6. LSU
11. Iowa State
3. Wisconsin
14. Colgate
7. USC
10. Miami
2. Auburn
15. Jacksonville State
The tournament begins Tuesday night with the First Four. The full first round begins Thursday. Game times and TV channels will be announced late Sunday night.
The women’s bracket reveal will take place Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.