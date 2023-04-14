Brace for QE all over again, and let us get it right next time

The Bank of England – peterspiro

If you thought that zero rates and quantitative easing were a bad dream that we can all forget, you may be in for a surprise. It is again becoming clear that deflation remains the overarching structural threat to the world economy.

A few brave analysts are already starting to flag a return to emergency QE as soon as next year, convinced that the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have over-tightened and set in motion a deepening credit crunch.

Fed minutes published on Wednesday night reveal that the Fed’s own staff think that contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has all but guaranteed a recession starting later this year.

This will smother any lingering pockets of overheating and lead to an output gap in the US economy by early next year, accompanied by plummeting inflation.

The larger point is that traumatic events of the last three years have not led to lasting inflation after all, let alone a replay of the Great Inflation in the 1970s.

There has been no fundamental reset of the monetary process. The International Monetary Fund says that for all the noise we remain in the grip of ‘secular stagnation’.

The inflation spike caused by the pandemic and Putin’s war – or rather, caused by a miscalibrated burst of central bank money in response to those shocks – is essentially a one-off adjustment in the price level.

The same powerful forces that have bedevilled Europe and America since the Lehman crisis will reassert themselves, this time spreading to China and large parts of the developing world.

Let us call it the slow ‘Japanisation’ of the planet.

“Monetary institutions may have to resort to the same strategies they employed in the decade before the pandemic… Even the central banks in some emerging market economies may eventually need to adopt unconventional policy tools,” the IMF said.

The world is still getting older. Much of Asia is following Europe into a demographic death spiral. The growth rate of productivity has collapsed in the West and is collapsing in the East.

The global capital glut lives on; meaning that excess savings dwarf the opportunities for profitable investment.

Labour arbitrage and technology have allowed owners of capital to take too much of the pie, and they have a low propensity to spend.

They accumulate yet more instead. The workers are taking too little. Inequality remains at post-war extremes. The whole structure is out of kilter.

Over the last forty years these forces have pushed down the Wicksellian ‘natural rate of interest’ – the neutral Goldilocks level – by two percentage points in the West.

It is now doing the same to the others. This is why we cannot shake off deflation so easily.

Such at least is the IMF’s hypothesis.

You can dispute every premise. If you think that globalisation is fast unravelling (I don’t) the argument collapses.

It sits oddly with escalating green deals on each side of the Atlantic.

The argument skips over the ‘China effect’ since the 1980s: the global flood of cheap Asian goods enabled by suppressed currencies. The IMF has to censor itself.

But it is just as plausible as the inflacionista story that Covid has suddenly propelled us onto an entirely different pathway. Furthermore, it has profound implications for how Britain should set policy for the 2020s.

This debate in the IMF’s World Economic Outlook may seem surreal at a time when the cost-of-living shock still captures the headlines.

But inflation is a lagging indicator and a crude compass for policy. Rate-setters would be less prone to boom-bust cycles if they targeted nominal GDP instead.

It would have told them that policy was far too restrictive in early 2008, and far too loose in early 2001.

If the tidal pull of global forces is going to tame inflation anyway, one might ask why the Fed, the ECB, and the Bank of England keep raising rates.

They risk detonating a systemic crisis in the shadow banking nexus for no worthwhile reason. The gamble is even harder to justify if, as the IMF implies, the danger lurking on the other side of the hill is our old nemesis: Fisherian debt-deflation.

This has been the most aggressive rate cycle of modern times.

It has been turbo-charged by something that central banks have never done before and struggle to explain in their models.

They have lurched almost overnight from QE to reverse-QE (QT), a $2 trillion global switch in annualised liquidity flows. Such tightening hits with a lag. Best estimates are that we have so far felt just a third of the impact.

All key measures of the US money supply have been in steep contraction long enough to clear the overhang of Covid stimulus.

Narrow M1 money has fallen by 5.8pc in absolute terms over the last year, and the pace of contraction has accelerated to 11pc over the last three months.

Broad M2 money has fallen by 3.1pc and this constricts lending through the banking multiplier. Nothing like this happened in the 1970s. The eurozone is a few months behind but the same picture is emerging.

As the IMF spells out in its financial stability report, global tightening was already enough to blow up Britain’s pension system in September, Korea’s commercial paper market in October, three US banks in March, and Credit Suisse a week later.

The next shoe to drop is likely to be US commercial property. Morgan Stanley forecasts a peak-to-trough decline of 40pc, greater than the slump in 2008.

Almost $3 trillion of loans will have to be refinanced over the coming two years.

Three quarters of the commercial real estate funding comes from the same small banks that have just suffered a deposit loss of $1 trillion, forcing many to slam shut the lending window.

The IMF missed the global financial crisis that developed under its nose in 2008.

This time it is hedging bets, warning that it is too early to tell whether the spasms of recent months are isolated episodes or “a harbinger of more systemic stress that will test the global financial system”.

“Investors appear to be looking for stress points that may have been underestimated or missed. Exposures and losses can be masked for a while .. but they do not disappear,” it said.

Whether or not we face a financial Minsky Moment this time, the IMF thinks that the world economy will relapse into what used to be known as a Keynesian liquidity trap.

The Fund said the proper remedy is joint monetary and fiscal stimulus operating in concert, which means printing money at the right therapeutic dose to fund government spending.

It implies using QE to inject money directly into the veins of the economy rather than using it to inflate asset prices. This will force us to revisit the toxic debate over austerity.

The cardinal error of the post-Lehman decade in the UK, the eurozone, and the US, was to slash public spending and investment in real terms, forcing central banks to step into the breach with QE asset purchases.

This malign cocktail worked through the wealth effect and chiefly enriched the owners of property, stocks, and bonds.

It punished ordinary savers and relegated the bottom third of society to a Lumpenproletariat. This obscurantist economic mismanagement is what has tested our democracies to breaking point and must not be repeated.

The IMF says the UK’s natural rate will fall to 0.3pc, even lower than before the pandemic.

The imperative is to lift that rate and break out of the stagnation trap. This requires a sustained blitz on public infrastructure projects with a multiplier above 1.0, which therefore pay for themselves through higher growth, combined with a regulatory cleansing and an assault on cartel practices along the lines of Teddy Roosevelt’s Square Deal.

Is the machinery of British economic management capable of doing this?

Inertia and austerity are hard-wired into the system through the Treasury and the Office for Budget Responsibility.

British policy has a pro-cyclical, anti-Keynesian, contractionary bias: missed budget targets – caused by economic downturns – trigger demands for yet more consolidation in a vicious spiral.

If the IMF is right, Rishi Sunak will need to reform the Government itself. You don’t beat a liquidity trap by cutting into the bone and muscle of the productive economy.