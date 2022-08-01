Boyz II Men stars come up short on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ after two comically bad answers

​​Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of the Grammy-winning R&B group Boyz II Men reached the end of the road in their quest to win Fast Money on Celebrity Family Feud, Sunday, coming up just nine points short. Unfortunately, either of them could have gotten the win if not for incorrectly answering a very simple clue: Name a month of the year with five letters.

Morris answered “July,” while Stockman erred in the other direction, answering “August.” Morris knew immediately that he had messed up, as did Stockman.

Despite getting 130 of the necessary 200 points, as soon as his answer appeared on the board, Morris said, “Awwww, damn. I straight up thought that — oh, man. Ugh.”

Stockman made a face as soon as he gave his answer, and admitted to succumbing to the pressure.

“There’s a lot of pressure, Steve,” Stockman said to Steve Harvey. “There’s a lot of pressure, man.”

He then hung his head and understandably began to walk off stage, before Harvey brought him back, saying, “No, Shawn, you actually have to stay out here and deal with it.”

Then, while going through the answers and tallying points, just nine short of the 200 needed, Harvey milked those last moments before showing the obvious result that no one surveyed also answered August, let alone nine people. Stockman sat down on the stage and hung his head as Harvey bloviated.

“All we need is five damn people that don’t know that it’s two U’s in August,” Harvey said, incorrectly stating the number of people they needed. “We just need five people that do not know that it’s two U’s in August. If we get rid of one of them damn U’s, our ass is making the money.”

Stockman’s answer got the expected buzzer. The number one answer was “March.”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Check out Zachary Levi’s shock as he learns that an ancestor narrowly avoided being killed in a witch trial:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.