RICHARDSON — Carson Brown scored 29 points as Van Alstyne opened the playoffs with a 98-60 victory against Uplift Summit in a Class 4A Region II bi-district match-up at Richardson Berkner.

Van Alstyne (28-5), which has won 17 straight games, will face either Wilmer-Hutchins or Ferris in the area round later the week. It is the eighth time in nine years the Panthers have advanced to the second round.

It is the second straight season VA eliminated Uplift Summit (13-10) in the first round and by a similar margin — last year it was by a 99-50 score.

This time Van Alstyne held a 43-28 half-time advantage and led 66-43 going to the fourth quarter.

Class 2A Region II

Celeste 65, Collinsville 63

In Bonham, Collinsville rallied from a double-digit half-time deficit and nearly pulled off an upset against Celeste but the Blue Devils were able to survive the Class 2A Region II bi-district contest.

Celeste (23-7) faces either Cooper or Clarksville in the area round.

Collinsville (11-19) was down 37-26 at half-time but tied the score at 61 with 48 seconds remaining before falling just short against the District 14-2A champions.

Bland 51, Tioga 36

In Frisco, Tioga was eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to Bland in a Class 2A Region II bi-district game at Prosper Rock Hill.

Bland (30-6) will face either North Hopkins or Maud in the area round.

Tioga (14-15) fell behind 17-11 after the first quarter and was down 26-18 at half-time.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Boys Basketball Roundup Van Alstyne cruises into the second round